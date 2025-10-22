CM orders fast track court for speedy trial

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordered formation of a fast track court for speedy trial of the recent murder of Tirumalasetti Lakshmi Naidu in Nellore district and ensure swift justice. He emphasised that the accused must be severely punished and announced compensation and support for the victims and their families.

Addressing officials at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister stressed that any disturbance of peace and security will not be tolerated. He reiterated that law enforcement must act decisively against threats to public safety.

The incident, which occurred on October 2 near Rallapadu village, involved Kakarla Harischandra Prasad (27) and his father Madhava Rao (47) allegedly ramming their car into a motorcycle carrying Lakshmi Naidu (25) and two others. Lakshmi Naidu died instantly, while the other two were injured.

Under the government’s orders, Lakshmi Naidu’s wife will receive 2 acre land and Rs 5 lakh in cash, while her two children will also receive two acre each and Rs 5 lakh each, with the state covering their education.

The injured, Pawan and Bhargav, will be provided land and cash compensation, Pawan receiving 4 acre and Rs 5 lakh with medical expenses covered, and Bhargav receiving Rs 3 lakh plus hospital expenses.

The state government also announced compensation of Rs 15 lakh each to the families of those killed in the firework blast at a manufacturing plant in Rayavaram, Ambedkar Konaseema district. Officials reported that 14 workers were injured or killed due to friction caused by iron tools during fireworks production, and that the plant was not following safety regulations.

Chief Minister ordered strict oversight of fireworks manufacturing, including CCTV installation, continuous monitoring through control rooms, online tracking of ingredient purchases, and mandatory personal insurance for workers.

Unauthorised and non-compliant manufacturing units will be shut down, and legal action under the PD Act will be taken. Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta and other senior officials participated in the review.