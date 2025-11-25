CM orders governance upgrade with training for MLAs, MPs& depts

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a December workshop for MLAs and MPs focused on strengthening good-governance practices, alongside major capacity-building initiatives for officials across departments.

Reviewing governance performance at the Real Time Governance Centre on Monday, Naidu said the administration must raise service-delivery standards and ensure that government programmes reach citizens more effectively.

Naidu emphasised wider adoption of technology, stronger accountability mechanisms and field-level service improvements as essential components of the State’s governance model.

He said capacity-building programmes will be rolled out in all 175 constituencies and directed departments to undertake micro-level analysis to track public satisfaction.

The Chief Minister instructed that all works in municipalities and corporations be taken up only after public approval, while rural projects, including employment guarantee (MGNREGA) works, must proceed only with village-council consent. Ministers and public representatives, he said, should increase field visits and communicate priority issues directly to citizens.

Naidu noted that issues related to maize, cotton and banana procurement were being resolved and that farmers were securing fair prices. He asked departments to complete financial and non-financial tasks in priority order to sustain positive public sentiment, and stressed the need for continuous, data-driven decision-making. Negligence in delivering civil services, he warned, would attract strict action.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to prepare the Aware App for public rollout, enabling continuous updates on 42 indicators, including weather alerts. He asked all departments to integrate operations with the state data lake and to strengthen bandwidth connectivity in remote areas. He instructed officials to monitor drinking water, sanitation and hostel conditions through a dedicated app, and recommended studying Tirumala’s crowd-management model for replication in other temples. He also ordered the installation of air-quality sensors across the State in coordination with the Pollution Control Board, with real-time readings made publicly accessible.

The Chief Minister reiterated that both elected representatives and officials must undergo systematic training to strengthen administrative capability and ensure that governance reforms translate into measurable improvements at the grassroots.