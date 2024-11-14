CM orders halt to uranium mining, villagers elated

Kapatralla (Kurnool district) : The residents of Kapatralla and adjacent villages have heaved a sigh of relief after the State government has announced to stop mining of uranium.

Expressing their happiness and thanks to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, the villagers have performed Palabhisekam to both and celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets on Wednesday.

A resident Mallikarjuna speaking to The Hans India, has said that the residents of Kapatralla and surrounding villages have spent sleepless nights after the news of uranium mining has gone viral on social platforms.

Demanding that the State government stop the mining, the local people took part in agitations, protests and road blockades. Some even had warned that they would sacrifice their lives for the wellbeing of the people of Kapatralla, he recalled.

Kurnool District Collector P Ranjith Basha, SP G Bindu Madhav and district forest officer (DFO) Shyamala have given assurance to the villagers that no mining would be done at Kapatralla.

Despite the assurance by the district officials, the residents of 12 villages including Kapatralla insisted that the Chief Minister should respond on the issue.

Their plea was fulfilled as the Chief Minister responded. Naidu announced that no mining would be done at Kapatralla.

The residents of Kapatralla and surrounding villages were elated following the announcement by the Chief Minister.

Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, the villagers performed Palabhisekam to both of them.

Mallikarjuna further said that their village was once faction-ridden. An IPS officer, the then Kurnool Superintendent of Police) Ake Ravi Krishna has transformed the entire village. He has adopted the village and since then the village has prospered and all the people are living in peace and harmony.

He said, “Wth the support of the State government we will strive to develop the villages on all fronts.”

The villagers and womenfolk have profusely thanked the District collector, SP and district forest officer for their initiative to take the issue to the notice of the State government and fixing it.