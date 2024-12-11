CM orders new portal by Jan 1 to issue certificates

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to create a fresh web portal by January 1 to permanently resolve the problems arising while issuing of birth and death certificates. He made it clear that this portal be managed jointly by the panchayat raj and urban development departments.

The information of all the departments should be integrated through Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) to monitor it all together, Chandrababu Naidu said during a review with the officials of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and the officials of other departments. The Chief Minister made it clear that ini-tially all the necessary information should be gathered and then it should be integrated to finally provide the best possible service through WhatsApp.

Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to design the system making WhatsApp as a platform for getting certificates like caste and income certificate. Also, the appeals received from the public should be disposed of fast utilising technology like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and DeepTech, he said. RTGS should also examine the process of resolving the complaints and the level of people’s satisfaction, the Chief Minister said. The visuals collected through drones, CC cameras, satellites and Internet of Things (IoT) devices too should be integrated, Chandrababu told the officials.

Mentioning that ganja plantations which were recently identified through Google Maps have been veri-fied with the help of drones, the Chief Minister told the officials to make use of the drones in a similar way to identify the pests to crops and alert the farmers. Drones should also be used for finding the rea-sons for road accidents on the highways to resolve the issues that led to such mishaps.

Chandrababu told the officials to properly analyse the postings on social media and take necessary ac-tion. When the officers informed the Chief Minister that household geo tagging has reached its final stage, he said that the process should be properly supervised.

The Chief Minister is very particular that Aadhaar services should be taken more close to the people and sanctioned Rs 20 crore for purchasing the necessary kits. He also said that 1,000 Aadhaar centres be set up at all the village and ward secretariats at the earliest possible. Chandrababu said that a single portal be created for supervising various projects in the state taken up with Rs 100 crore besides updating in real time the 80 projects being taken up by the Centre.