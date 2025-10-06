CM orders probe into Kurupam, Anantapur incidents

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday directed the officials to investigate two separate incidents, the illness of students at a tribal girls’ hostel in Kurupam and the death of an infant at a baby care center in Anantapur and submit a detailed report.

The Chief Minister spoke to Tribal Welfare Minister G Sandhya Rani and senior officials to review the situation. He sought complete details on the condition of the students from the Kurupam Tribal girls’ gurukul hostel who fell ill and were admitted to hospitals in Parvathipuram and Visakhapatnam.

Naidu instructed Minister Sandhya Rani to personally visit the students undergoing treatment at King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam and ensure they receive proper care. The Minister informed the CM that senior officials of the Tribal Welfare department and the district collector were already monitoring the students’ health at Parvathipuram hospital.

The Chief Minister also discussed with the Minister the incident involving the death of an infant at an infant care center in Anantapur. He directed officials to conduct a thorough inquiry into both cases and submit a report at the earliest.