CM Jagan orders SEB to act tough against liquor, sand smugglers

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday ordered Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) to take stringent action against those responsible for illegal sand and liquor smuggling.

During the review meeting on the performance of SEB held at his camp office, the Chief Minister asked officials not to spare any of those who are responsible for the loss of revenue to the State through illegal sand and liquor smuggling. He said corruption should not be tolerated even at the organisation level.

He asked officials to investigate and act as soon as information is received on any irregularities. He said SEB should raid vigorously and focus on illicit liquor being smuggled in vehicles from neighbouring States. He asked officials to depute honest and efficient officers in the Special Enforcement Bureau and ensure better results in next 15 days. He directed the SEB officials to conduct reviews regularly and equip the bureau with all required infrastructure. The Chief Minister also directed them to give incentives to the SEB staff. The officials briefed the Chief Minister on the performance of Special Enforcement Bureau since its formation on May 16, 2020.

The bureau registered 79,632 cases of illicit liquor trafficking since formation. As many as 4,85,009 litres of alcohol, 4,54,658 litres of country liquor and 12,766 litres of beer were seized. The officials also destroyed 1,12,70,123 litres of Jaggery wash and 2,85,142 kg of black jaggery was seized, 22,715 vehicles were seized and cases were registered against 240 government employees who were involved in irregularities.

Regarding sand, 7,244 cases were registered, 4,79,692 ton of sand was seized, 9,689 vehicles were seized and cases were registered against 22 government employees involved in irregularities of sand.

Cases were registered against 82 policemen in regard to irregularities of sand and liquor. Also, 1,00,979 kg of ganja was seized, 90,97,628 packets of ghutka were seized and Rs 4.92 crore of money was recovered by raiding on poker camps.

DGP Goutam Sawang, Revenue Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargav, SEB Commissioner Vineeth Brijlal and other officials were present.