CM pitches AP lifeline to Finance Commission

Vijayawada: The state government is pinning its hopes on the 16th Finance Commission. It seeks special assistance owing to the issues such as state bifurcation, debt burden, lack of a capital city, decline in service sector contribution, limited employment opportunities, revenue deficit, and recurring natural disasters like cyclones.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu personally welcomed the 16th Finance Commission team led by its Chairman Arvind Panagariya on Wednesday. He explained the state’s progress through a photo exhibition and gave a video presentation detailing government's plans for the state capital. The Commission praised the state's "WhatsApp Governance" initiative. Panagariya reportedly inquired whether the Prime Minister had been briefed on this initiative.

During the photo exhibition, Naidu highlighted key projects such as Polavaram and Banakacharla. A video presentation on the development of Amaravati was also shown to the Commission. The Chief Minister then explained the current financial condition of the state, how it has deteriorated over the past five years, and how the 16th Finance Commission's support is crucial for recovery. He also requested that the Commission recommend increased assistance from the central government.

It is understood that the CM also detailed the state government’s plans regarding the capital city. A special presentation was made to the Commission’s Chairman and members regarding pending central funds and the necessity for special assistance.

Naidu requested the Chairman and members of the 16th Finance Commission to stand in support of Andhra Pradesh's reconstruction. Emphasising on the need for special assistance for the state, the Chief Minister stated that if the Commission extends help today, the state will play a crucial role in the nation's future successes.

He urged the Commission to consider Andhra Pradesh’s unique situation and extend financial support, as well as to back the "Swarna Andhra 2047" vision plan. He mentioned that 72 out of the 93 centrally sponsored schemes that were halted during the previous government’s tenure have now been revived.

The Commission's recommendations will come into effect from January 2026. These recommendations will be crucial for Andhra Pradesh to secure central funds and special grants.

Naidu was joined at the meeting by Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Minister Narayana, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, and Minister Lokesh.