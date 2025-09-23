CM plans ration system to curb misuse of chemical fertilisers

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced that the State will introduce a ration system for fertilizers and pesticides to curb their indiscriminate use.

Speaking during a debate on agriculture in the Assembly, he said farmers will be supplied only with the quantities required for their fields.

The CM stressed that farmers should adapt to changing food habits and cultivate crops that bring better profits. “It is not wise to rely too heavily on rice,” he said.

Naidu warned that the overuse of chemicals is damaging both health and agriculture exports. He pointed out that China and Indonesia had rejected chili and groundnut consignments from Andhra Pradesh, while European Union countries subject 50 per cent of containers from the State to aqua sampling, compared to just 10 per cent for others. “This reflects the condition of our farm sector,” he said. He also flagged that excessive fertilizer use was adulterating milk.

Explaining the imbalance, Naidu said that while the ideal NPK fertilizer ratio is 4:2:1, Andhra Pradesh stands at 6:3:1.

To tackle the problem, he said farmers would be linked with Aadhaar, soil tests would be conducted, and fertilizers would be delivered directly to fields based on actual requirement.

He urged MLAs to visit villages at least once a month to create awareness among farmers.

While assuring that there is no shortage of fertilizers in the State, he accused Opposition party of misleading farmers on availability.

On the wider economy, Naidu said agriculture contributes 35 per cent to the State’s GSDP, with a GVA of Rs 5.17 lakh crore. He underlined the need to boost farmer incomes through allied sectors.

Dairy and horticulture, he said, could be “game changers” for Andhra Pradesh, particularly in backward regions like Rayalaseema. The government aims to expand horticulture cultivation significantly by 2029.

Naidu highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is already ahead in drip irrigation. He admitted, however, that the aqua sector has been hit by US tariffs.

The State is in talks with the Centre to find new markets abroad, while also focusing on food processing to add value to farm produce.