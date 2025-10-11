CM predicts AP to be ‘game changer for world’ by 2047

Nellore: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday asserted that Andhra Pradesh would emerge as a “game changer for the world” by 2047 through the adoption of innovative technologies and forward-looking policies.

As part of his one-day tour in the district, Naidu inaugurated three major projects at Eedagali village in Venkatachalam mandal — the Nandagokulam Life School (NLS), Nandagokulam Save the Bull (NSB) initiative, and the Viswasamudra Bio Energy Ethanol Plant (VSBEEP).

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India was on course to become the world’s top economy by 2047. He noted that Telugu people would play a key role in this transformation.

Naidu announced that the state government is in advanced stages of establishing a Google Data Center and Artificial Intelligence projects with an investment of Rs 88,000 crore in Visakhapatnam.

Praising the Chintha Sasidhar Foundation (CSF) for introducing innovative models like NLS, NSB, and VSBEEP, Naidu said it was a unique experience to witness such experiments.

He said that while energy is traditionally generated from natural resources like water and wind, the foundation’s experiment to generate power using bulls through a mechanized process was a first-of-its-kind initiative globally.

Interacting with students of NLS, Naidu said he was impressed by their creativity and innovation, noting that most of them came from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. He reiterated his government’s commitment to the “P4” concept — focusing on transforming underprivileged children into future leaders of the nation.

Naidu said the VSBEEP plant, spread over 24 acres, plays a crucial role in supporting farmers by producing 200 kilolitre ethanol daily from damaged rice and crop residue. He also appreciated efforts to preserve the cattle heritage while generating power through bulls.

Recalling that former chief minister N T Rama Rao was instrumental in the construction of Kandaleru Dam and the expansion of Somasila Project, Naidu said Nellore is fast emerging as an industrial hub with major developments like Krishnapatnam and Ramayapatnam ports, Dagadarthi airport, and robust national and state highway connectivity. Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, MPs Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Beeda Masthan Rao, MLC Balli Kalyan Chakravarthi, and other officials were present. Collector Himanshu Shukla presented a handcrafted Udayagiri wooden cutlery set to the Chief Minister on the occasion.