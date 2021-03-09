Amaravati: YSRCP general secretary and Govt advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the state govt is committed to protect the Visakhapatnam steel plant and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an appointment to discuss on Steel plant issue. He said that the Chief Minister is ready to take an all party delegation and Trade Union leaders along with him to meet the Prime Minister.

Speaking to media persons here today, Sajjala said that the TDP resorted to false campaign on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman's reply in parliament on Steel plant issue. He said that some section of media supporting Chandrababu Naidu also resorted to miscampaign on the issue.

Stating that the YSRCP govt has no hidden agenda on steel plant issue, Sajjala said that Chief Minister wrote a letter to Prime Minister earlier suggesting alternative steps to protect the Visakha steel plant. He said the state govt invited Posco company to study the feasibility to set up steel plant in Kadapa or at Krishnapatnam in addition to Visakha steel plant. The company representatives already visited Krishnapatnam.

Stating that Visakha steel is central govt property and the state govt has no role, Sajjala found fault with Union Minister Nirmala Sitaraman for valuing the Visakha steel plant at Rs 31000 crore. He said it is correct and it was estimated at old rates.

Referring to Pawan Kalyan's suggestion to fight in Parliament, Sajjala said that Pawan Kalyan himself can influence the BJP to protect the steel plant instead of giving mere statements.

He said that the state govt is committed to protect the Visakha steel plant and asserted that the govt will deal the issue better than Chandrababu Naidu. He invited all parties to come together to protect steel plant. He said that Chief Minister is ready to take all party delegation to Prime Minister immediately after getting his appointment. He appealed to BJP and Jana Sena leaders to influence the central govt to get an appointment of Prime Minister to protect the Visakha steel plant.

GOOD OPPORTUNITY TO CHANDRABABU: Replying to a question whether Jaganmohan Reddy is planning to purchase the steel plant, Sajjala replied that it is a good opportunity for Chandrbabu Naidu to purchase steel plant and asked him to buy the steel plant and the govt will welcome it.