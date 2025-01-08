CM receives 1,090 grievances at ‘Jana Nayakudu’ programme

Kuppam (Chittoor district): People thronged the TDP office in Kuppam to submit their grievances to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister inaugurated Jana Nayakudu centre at the party office. As many as 1,090 petitions were received from the people during the ‘Jana Nayakudu’ programme by Naidu on this occasion. The programme was designed as a platform for the people of the constituency to voice their grievances and submit petitions.

The centre also includes an online portal where complaints can be registered and tracked. During the inauguration, the CM personally reviewed the process of registering grievances online and interacted with staff to understand the system.

Special counters were set up to facilitate the submission of petitions, with 25 counters registering grievances from 1,090 petitioners. People from across the district partici-pated, seeking solutions to various issues.

The Chief Minister personally received petitions from the people, listening to their concerns and issuing on-the-spot directions to officials for immediate resolution. Among the issues raised were appeals for resolving land disputes, fi-nancial assistance for medical expenses from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) and the sanctioning of pen-sions for differently-abled individuals.

A group of guest junior lecturers working in government junior colleges for over a decade without job security submitted a petition requesting regularisation of their ser-vices and fair compensation. Another petition was pre-sented by representatives of differently-abled groups from V Kota mandal, requesting the establishment of women’s self-help groups and support for housing and pensions.

A women’s self-help group from DK Palli highlighted mis-use of funds by a former group leader, urging intervention to resolve the issue with bank authorities. The Chief Minis-ter assured immediate action and promised fair resolutions for all grievances.

To ensure the smooth functioning of the programme, ar-rangements such as drinking water, seating and buttermilk were provided for the petitioners. Key officials, including Principal Secretary PS Pradyumna, District Collector K Sumit Kumar, Government Whip and MLC Kancharla Srikanth, Anantapur Range DIG Shemushi Bajpayee, District SP VN Manikanta Chandolu, Joint Collector G Vidyadhari, DRDA PD Sridevi and officials from various departments were present.