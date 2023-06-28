CM releases Rs. 6,392 Cr for Amma Vodi to benefit 83.15 lakh students

Kurupam (Parvatipuram Manyam dist.) : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs. 6,392.94crore towards Jagananna Amma Vodi for the academic year 2022-23 benefiting 83, 15, 341 students of Class1 to 12 (Intermediate). The amount would be directly credited into the bank accounts of their mothers.

The programme, being implemented for the fourth year in a row, will be held for ten days in a festive atmosphere across the state.

Addressing a huge public meeting of students and their parents before releasing the amount with the click of a button here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that parents wish their children to become highly educated and settle down well in life by getting good jobs in the country and abroad. Amma Vodi is being implemented to fulfill their wishes.

Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the country that is implementing the innovative Amma Vodi programme aiming at reducing dropout rate and increasing the GER in schools, he said.

“Government has so far spent Rs. 66,722crore in the last four years for reforming the education sector and the results are there for all to see with the poor getting access to good education,” he said.

Besides the GER going up to 100.8 from 84.48 in 2018 as a result of the reforms, Government schools across the State are shining with Nadu-Nedu, he said.