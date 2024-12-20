CM sore over poor performance of some ministers

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said to have expressed his displeasure at some ministers for their poor performance. Stating that he is closely monitoring the performance of all the ministers, he said some in-charge ministers have failed to visit their allotted districts so far. He expressed concern over pending files with several ministers and failure of ministers in making use of technology to dispose of files quickly.

The Chief Minister after conclusion of Cabinet meeting discussed with ministers about various issues, including political developments at the Centre.

Reacting to Thursday’s protests in Parliament over remarks on Dr B R Ambedkar by Union home minister Amit Shah, the Chief Minister said that some times some leaders resort to false campaign on the remarks of key leaders and stated that he faced such a situation when his remarks were misinterpreted and misquoted to the effect that he had said ‘agriculture is mere waste’.

Referring to Congress party’s protest over the remarks of Amit Shah, the Chief Minister said that Ambedkar was defeated during Congress government in elections and the Congress party had failed to honour him. He said Ambedkar statue was installed on Parliament premises dur-ing VP Singh government.