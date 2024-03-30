CM terms poll a battle between 'plutocrats and poor people'

Yemmiganur(Kurnool district): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that May 13 is going to be a day of a battle between ‘high class and low class people’ This election is not only an election to choose an MLA or MP, it is the election which will change the fate of the children and their parents, he said while addressing Memanta Siddham election campaign public meeting here on Friday.

The Chief Minister said that during his 58 months of government several revolutionary changes have been brought in the education sector. Without discrimination education is being imparted on par with corporate education in the government schools. He said almost all government schools have been developed on par with corporate and private schools and English has been made the medium of instruction.

Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that the previous government had neglected the students and their education because they do not have votes. The irony is that not even 30 per cent of girl students have completed school education. The previous government has not even tried to stop child marriages, he alleged and said that that his every step was to improve the financial status of every woman.

Coming down heavily on former chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Naidu has prepared a manifesto with 650 assurances during the last elections. “He printed a pamphlet with the photos of Narendra Modi, Pawan Kalyan and himself and stated that his first signature would be on waiving off farmers’ loan of Rs 87,612 crore, but that was not done,” he said.

The second promise was waiving DWCRA group loans of Rs 14,205 crore but not a single rupee was waived. TDP chief had also promised that Rs 25,000 would be deposited into accounts if a girl child was born, which was not kept. Stating that Naidu had made all false promises to the people, the CM asked the people to think about who has done justice and who has done injustice. He urged the people to vote and ensure a thumping victory to YSRCP.