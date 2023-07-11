Live
CM thanked for releasing huge funds for GD Nellore
Chittoor: As part of providing social justice, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy gave Deputy Chief Minister posts to members from SC, ST, BC, Minorities and weaker sections, stated Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy.
Taking part in a slew of development programmes in Vegurukuppam mandal of GD Nellore constituency on Monday, he said the state has been witnessing unprecedented development in all aspects under the dynamic leadership of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.
He thanked the Chief Minister for allocating huge amount of funds for the development of GD Nellore Assembly segment. All the agricultural tanks were filled with the surplus waters of NTR Jalasayam and the farmers were happy under the rule of Jagan, he added. ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, Chittoor MP N Reddappa, APSRTC Vice-Chairman Vijayananda Reddy and others spoke. ZP CEO P Prabhakar Reddy was present.