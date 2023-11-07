CM to arrive in Kadapa on Nov 9 on 2-day visit to YSR dist

Kadapa (YSR district): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the district for two days - November 9 and 10. District Collector V Vijayarama Raju asked the officials to make necessary arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit. The Chief Minister is expected to visit Pullivendula and Idupulapaya during his trip. Addressing the district officers meeting at Collectorate on Monday, the Collector instructed all the officers to make foolproof arrangements and leave no scope for any lapses.



Heavy police bandobust should be deployed, he said. District SP Siddharth Kaushal, Joint Collector Ganesh Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Praveen Kumar, trainee Collector Bharadwaj, District Forest Officer Sandeep Reddy, DRO Gangadhar Goud, Kadapa RDO. Madhusudan, Pullivendula RDO Srinivasulu, Jammalamadugu RDO Venkateswar and others were present.