CM to attend meet on population dynamics today

CM to attend meet on population dynamics today
Neerukonda (Guntur district): ChiefMinister Nara Chandrababu Naidu would attend the conference on Population Dynamics and Development which will be held on Tuesday at SRM-AP under the auspices of the State Planning Department. Eminent dignitaries from various fields, IAS officers, government secretaries, and experts on population growth and development will participate at the prestigious conference.

Insightful sessions and panel discussions focusing on population dynamics and development are scheduled to be held on this occasion. SRM-AP Chancellor Dr TR Paarivendhar, Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, chairman of the Conference Management Committee and Executive Director (Research) Prof D Narayana Rao and Registrar Dr R Premkumar will participate.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will lay the foundation stones for the new buildings to be constructed at SRM-AP which are estimated to cost Rs 700 crore. The CM will also inaugurate two new hostel buildings.

