CM to launch distribution process at Adoni today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to schoolchildren at Adoni on Tuesday, June 5. He will reach Adoni at 10.20 am and inspect Adoni municipal high school and participate in a public meeting.

Later, the Chief Minister will launch distribution of Vidya Kanuka kits distribution. He will take off at Adoni at 12.50 pm and reach Vijayawada at 2.40 pm. The Chief Minister is going to distribute Vidya Kanuka kits to schoolchildren on the day of reopening of schools for the consecutive third year. With the initiative of the CM, student strength in government schools has increased.

The Chief Minister is going to distribute Vidya Kanuka kits to 47,40,421 students at a cost of Rs 931.02 crore. As part the Vidya Kanuka, each student will get Rs 2,000 worth uniform, shoes, school bag, books, work books and dictionary.

As part of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, 42,34,322 students benefited with distribution of Rs 648.10 crore worth kits during 2020-21, in 2021-22, 45,71,051 students benefited with Rs 789.21 crore worth kits and during 2022-23, as many as 47,40,421 students benefited with distribution of Rs 931.02 crore worth kits.

The state government spent Rs 2,368.33 crore on Jagananna Vidya Kanuka so far. As a result of Chief Minister's giving priority to education, the student strength in government schools increased to 44.30 lakh from 37.21 lakh during the past three years.