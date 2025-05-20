CM to launch surprise inspections from June

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday informed officials that he would begin surprise inspections of government schemes and services starting next month.

While reviewing government schemes and public services at the Secretariat, Naidu discussed public feedback with Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and other senior officials. “Surprise inspections could begin any time after June 12 across the state,” said Naidu. The Chief Minister is reviewing public feedback weekly across four departments. This week, he analysed feedback on ration distribution, Deepam 2 (the free cooking gas scheme), Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), and panchayat services.

With the coalition government nearing its one-year mark, Naidu emphasised the need for complete public satisfaction in all departments regarding service delivery. While some departments have shown improvement, services such as APSRTC still require significant quality enhancement, he noted. Regarding Deepam 2, Naidu announced that the subsidy for three cooking gas cylinders, provided annually to beneficiaries, will now be credited in full upfront.

Beneficiaries can claim the cylinders as needed, but the government will ensure that the entire subsidy amount is transferred at once. He emphasised that no agency or intermediary should collect any additional money from beneficiaries.

Although West Godavari district emerged as the most satisfactory in terms of ration distribution and delivery in feedback, Naidu acknowledged that issues persist in some areas that need to be addressed. He suggested directly crediting the subsidy amount to beneficiaries' accounts to prevent delivery agents from demanding money during gas delivery.

Given that public satisfaction with APSRTC remains below expectations, Naidu directed officials to enhance the quality and efficiency of its services. Regarding panchayat services, Naidu said that 60 per cent of respondents confirmed regular household waste collection. He noted that garbage collection in rural areas has improved and announced that Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) women would soon be engaged in managing wet waste and compost production.

Naidu underscored the importance of data analytics in improving government services, stating that it enables departments to assess their performance from the grassroots level. He said that proper analysis of public feedback could lead to transformative improvements in service delivery. Naidu instructed senior officials across all departments to leverage analytics tools to enhance their services and performance.

On WhatsApp governance, the Chief Minister said currently, 325 services are being delivered through WhatsApp Governance. Since the launch of ‘Mana Mitra’ on WhatsApp, 4.5 million people have used these services successfully. The target is to expand to 500 services by June 12, and preparations are underway.

Regarding the proposed Drone City, he said it would be established on 300 acres in the Orvakal Industrial Node. Phase 1 will cover 116 acres, and 38 companies have already expressed interest in partnering. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is ready, and the tendering process will be completed by June 12, the Chief Minister added.