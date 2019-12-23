CM to lay foundation stones to two irrigation projects: MLA S Raghu Rami Reddy

Kadapa: The state government has decided to construct two projects with the aim of providing water for about 2 lakh acres in the district. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay foundation for both projects on December 23 at Jonnavaram village of Duvvuru mandal in the district.

Of the two, one is lift irrigation project estimated at Rs 413 crore to lift flood water of Kundu river to Brahmasagar and another one is an anicut to be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 1,357 crores at Rajoli in Kurnool district.

According to sources Chief Minister will lay foundation stone for both projects at Jonnavaram village of Duvvuru mandal on Monday. After the construction of lift irrigation project on Kundu-Penna flood canal, people of Yerraguntla and Proddaturu mandals will have 1 tmcft of water for drinking purpose.

Irrigation project coming at Rajoli anicut will provide water for irrigation in Kurnool and Kadapa districts. About 91,000 acres will be irrigated in Kadapa district after completion of the project.

Kundu-Penna flood water canal will have a length of 26.5 km starting from Rajoli anicut in Kurnool district. The project was pending since long, but was not taken up due to various reasons.

After YSR Congress came to power in 2019 elections, Chief Minister gave instructions to the administration to speed up the works relating to both the projects. According to Collector Ch Harikiran 639 acres were acquired for the project.

"Construction of lift irrigation project and irrigation project on Kundu river is a boon for farmers in the district. We will have sufficient water for both cultivation and drinking water purpose if the two projects are completed," said a farmer from Duvvuru.