CM to participate in Srinivasa Kalyanam

CM to participate in Srinivasa Kalyanam
Guntur : TTD chairman B R Naidu, EO J Syamala Rao, additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, TTD trust board member and MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi and others invited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to the Saturday’s (March 15) Srinivasa Kalyanam at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Venkatapalem, at his residence in Undavalli on Friday.

Official sources said the Chief Minister will participate in Srinivasa Kalyanam. He will reach Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Venkatapalem at 6 pm and participate in the Kalyanam till 8.30 PM.

