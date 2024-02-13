CM to take part in ‘Aadudam Andhra’ valedictory today

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh braces for the final day of the sports event ‘Aadudam Andhra’ scheduled on Tuesday.

With participation exceeding 25 lakh players from 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh, the event included approximately 3 lakh matches.

Launched in December last, the event concludes on Tuesday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be taking part in the valedictory ceremony scheduled at Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium at PM Palem from 6 pm onwards.

In a bid to encourage youth engagement and provide them with a platform to showcase their abilities, the Andhra Pradesh government has forged partnerships with renowned franchises such as Chennai Super Kings, Prime Volleyball, Pro-Kabaddi, and Hyderabad Black Hawks. These collaborations aim to identify and nurture promising players for the next phase of their sporting journey

Speaking about the arrangements, city commissioner of police A Ravi Shankar said 1,500 police personnel have been deployed for the security arrangement during the CM’s visit. Special focus would be laid on the airport, helipad, stadium, parking and convoy, the CP informed. Also, the police are taking measures to streamline the traffic and smooth conduct of the event at the stadium.

District collector A Mallikarjuna, Bheemunipatnam MLA M Srinivasa Rao, GVMC commissioner C M Saikanth Varma and GVMC additional commissioner K S Viswanathan visited the stadium and examined the arrangements made for the CM’s visit.

Cultural programmes, a drone show, light show, fireworks will be organised in the evening marking the occasion.