CM to take part in Rythanna Meekosam workshop tomorrow

Vijayawada: The department of agriculture announced that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the Rythanna Meekosam workshop at the Rythu Seva Kendra, Nallajarla in Gopalapuram constituency of East Godavari district on Wednesday. Director of agriculture Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon appealed to farmers across the state to take an active part in the workshops and contribute to the preparation of action plans aimed at enhancing Gross Value Addition (GVA) at the village level. Workshops will be held simultaneously in all RSKs to prepare action plans for rabi 2025, Kharif 2026 and rabi 2026–27 with a focus on increasing GVA. Discussions will cover major three crops in each RSK area, yield enhancement strategies, water resource availability, agro-climatic conditions, market connectivity and support systems Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for improving yields and raising farmers’ gross income will be jointly identified with farmers.

Dr Samoon said that during the Rythanna Meekosam week, the Staff of all 8,451 Rythu Seva Kendras visited 46,85,838 farmer households across the State.