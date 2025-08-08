CM to visit ASR dist tomorrow

Paderu (ASR District): Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will visit tribal villages in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district on August 9 to participate in the World Adivasi Day celebrations. According to district collector AS Dinesh Kumar, the Chief Minister’s visit will include events in the villages of Vanjangi and Lagisapalli in Paderu mandal.

The collector has instructed officials to make robust arrangements for the Chief Minister’s tour and ensure a successful event through close coordination. On Thursday, collector Dinesh Kumar, along with SP Amit Bardar, Joint Collector Abhishek Gowda, and other officials, conducted a field inspection in Vanjangi village to oversee the preparations.

During his visit to Vanjangi, CM Naidu is scheduled to meet with tribal women at the village square, where a display of tribal traditions and festivals will be organised. He will also inspect homestay arrangements and visit coffee plantations to interact with local farmers.

Afterward, the Chief Minister will proceed to Lagisapalli. He will participate in a public meeting at the Prajavedika stage, where he is scheduled to deliver a speech and meet with party workers. The inspection team, which included GCC Chairman Kidari Sravan Kumar, former MLA Giddi Eswari, and various other department officials, reviewed all the arrangements for the CM’s visit.