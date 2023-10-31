CM urges PM, rlys minister to order high-level probe

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and minister of railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to order a high level inquiry into the causes behind the major train mishap in Vizianagaram district. The CM in a tweet on Monday stated that devastating train accident that occurred in Vizianagaram district on Sunday night caused him great pain.

A running train hit another stationary train, both of which were running in the same direction. He said the horrifying accident gives rise to certain obvious questions, including why did the breaking system and the alert system not function, why did the signalling fail, and how did the communications system fail. The CM requested the Prime Minister and railways minister to constitute a high level audit committee to thoroughly examine all these aspects, not just on this line but on all lines across the country, to ensure such devastating accidents do not recur in future.