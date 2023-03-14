CM vows to address Muslim issues on a war footing

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said no government in the past had given the number of positions given to Muslims by the YSRCP government.

He promised that problems of Muslims will be addressed on a war footing and necessary funds will be allocated. Representatives of Muslim organisations from different parts of the state met the Chief Minister at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday.

"Keep in mind that this is the government of all of us. We have called you today to seek your advice on how the government should help you further. We will deal with all the points you made on a war footing. We will solve the problems mentioned by you and also allocate necessary funds," he said

Stating that his government was doing good to every household, he said their goal was to win 175 out of 175 seats.

The Muslim representatives explained their problems to the Chief Minister, including alienation of Waq assets. They also raised issue of payment of salaries to education volunteers in madrasas, appointment of advisers for the welfare of Muslims. The Chief Minister responded positively to all these issues.

He directed the officials to complete the construction of Haj House in Kadapa immediately. The Muslim representatives also appealed to the CM to take up the construction of Haj House in Vijayawada too. He issued instructions to the officials on the spot to allot the required land for the purpose.

He also ordered officials to appoint a special committee at the district level to protect the lands of all religions with joint collector and ASP under the supervision of district collector.

The Chief Minister also also expressed his willingness to increase the tenure of qazis from three years to ten years. Apart from this, he ordered the authorities to immediately resolve the issue of salaries of education volunteers working in madrasas.

Steps should be taken to have Urdu as a part of bilingual textbooks in Urdu schools by the next academic year, he said and directed completion of Kurnool Urdu University construction works. He also agreed to the request for setting up of Syed Corporation.