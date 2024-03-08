CM warns people to be cautious as Oppn to bring 'lie-laden' manifesto

Anakapalli: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy exhorted the people of Andhra Pradesh to recall the lie-laden manifesto brought by TDP and JSP back in 2014.

Addressing a huge gathering at Pisinikada village, Anakapalli district on Thursday during the launch of the fourth phase of the 'YSR Cheyutha scheme', the Chief Minister alerted people to exercise caution as the 'duo' is reappearing with another set of false promises packed in a revised manifesto.

Reiterating that transformative steps have been taken in the YSRCP government which fulfilled 99 percent of the promises made thus far, the Chief Minister said the ruling party is supportive to women as a host of welfare schemes have been implemented to empower mothers and sisters in the state in various sectors and help make them become self-reliant. "When people think of Naidu, 'mosam' and 'daga' (cheating and deception) come to their mind. It is imperative to draw comparisons in the past 10 years by taking out a consolidated bank statement and checking how much amount was credited in their accounts in the first five years of the TDP's rule with the next five years of our governance," Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to the people.

Further, the Chief Minister mentioned that reposing trust in Naidu and his 'adopted' son is equal to believing a snake that spits venom and a tiger that takes away life.

With an aim to empower underprivileged women and foster sustainable livelihood, the Chief Minister distributed Rs 5,060.49 crore under the 'YSR Cheyutha' scheme, benefitting 26.99 lakh women across the state.

Reiterating that the YSRCP is a women-biased government, the CM laid emphasis that the ruling party stood by 53 lakh women through ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme and has set a trend in the state and country.

Coming down heavily on Naidu, the Chief Minister mentioned that his contribution was a big ‘zero’ towards women empowerment during his 14-year-long stint as Chief Minister of the state. “However, in the past 55 months, women have witnessed a transformative change like never before under YSRCP’s rule as we provided them with sustainable livelihood in various sectors through multiple schemes,” the CM stressed.

By replacing Kuteera Lakshmi and Mahalakshmi schemes that miserably failed, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, the TDP is now betraying people by introducing ‘Mahashakti’. In 2014, Naidu made 143 promises for the BC community but could not meet even one of them, the CM recalled.

In the days to come, the Chief Minister cautioned people not to get carried away by empty promises made by the Opposition and recognise the good governance being provided in the past 55 months before exercising their franchise.

The stage saw a few beneficiaries sharing their success stories and how their lives were transformed economically, availing a host of government schemes and saving through direct benefit transfer.