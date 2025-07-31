CM woos corporate giants for mega projects in AP

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday urged global corporate leaders to invest in Andhra Pradesh and become key partners in the progress of the state.

On the final day of his four-day visit to Singapore, the Chief Minister held a series of high-level meetings with senior representatives from leading multinational corporations. During these meetings, he highlighted Andhra Pradesh's abundant resourcesand vast opportunities for business growth. Naidu also presented the Andhra Pradesh government’s comprehensive strategic development plans, detailing targeted regions and specific implementation approaches to the visiting business leaders. He also engaged in focused discussions with key representatives from CapitaLand Investment (India), Mandai Wildlife Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), and Temasek Holdings to explore significant investment opportunities across various sectors, according to a statement. In his conversations with Sanjeev Das Gupta and Gaurishankar Nagabhushan of CapitaLand Investment (India), Naidu held discussions on real estate projects, industrial parks, data centers, green buildings, and digital townships.

The Chief Minister highlighted the potential for developing IT parks and plug-and-play workstations in cities like Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati. He also outlined plans to leverage the state’s ports and airports for economic growth and introduced the Hyderabad-Bengaluru-Amaravati-Chennai Airport Economic Corridor. CapitaLand representatives, who have invested in approximately 30-35 per cent of IT parks in Hyderabad, expressed strong interest in further investments across Andhra Pradesh’s real estate and industrial sectors.

During a meeting with the Mandai Wildlife Group, the Chief Minister discussed initiatives related to wildlife parks, eco-tourism, biodiversity complexes, and wildlife experience zones. Naidu proposed collaboration to boost eco-tourism in areas such as Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, a suggestion welcomed by CEO Mike Barclay. The potential to replicate Singapore’s Garden City and zoo park models in Andhra Pradesh was also explored. The Chief Minister shared plans to develop 'Dolphin City' in Visakhapatnam and a Botanical Garden in Amaravati, expressing his desire for a partnership with Mandai Wildlife Group on these projects. CEO Barclay expressed readiness to invest in these and other sectors within the state.

The Chief Minister held detailed discussions with Rajeev Kannan, Managing Executive Officer of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), focusing on investment opportunities in industry, infrastructure, green energy, and urban development. He outlined strategic projects such as the Drone City, Defence, and Civil Aerospace Corridor, planned for the Lepakshi and Orvakallu regions. The talks also covered financing options for these projects. The Chief Minister sought SMBC’s support for green energy initiatives and the development of industrial corridors, to which Kannan expressed keen interest in infrastructure lending and clean energy investments.

In a key meeting with Dinesh Khanna, Joint Head of Portfolio Development and Corporate Strategy at Temasek Holdings, Naidu sought support for the growth of MSMEs in Andhra Pradesh. Temasek Holdings showed strong enthusiasm to partner with the state government in promoting MSME development. The Chief Minister also underscored the value of collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) to accelerate progress. Discussions also covered the potential for joint venture projects across diverse sectors. Naidu highlighted the wide-ranging opportunities available in Andhra Pradesh across green energy, food processing, healthcare, technology, and sustainable infrastructure. Temasek Holdings expressed a willingness to explore signing Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) in these areas.