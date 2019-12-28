CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy gets rousing welcome in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, after proposing Visakhapatnam as executive capital, was accorded a grand welcome with the formation of a large human chain right from the airport to Kailasagiri in the city. This was the Chief Minister's first visit to the City of Destiny after the announcement on Visakhapatnam as executive capital.

Women arrived from various neighbourhoods and so were the students to welcome the CM with enthusiasm, waving placards that had a 'thank you' message.

The human chain formation was organised as part of the 'thanksgiving' to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for proposing Visakhapatnam as executive capital. Party leaders in various localities aided in ensuring the successful formation of human chain, mobilising the party cadre. While some held the YSRC party flag, the others displayed placards with image of the CM.

YSRCP North Assembly constituency leader K K Raju said that thousands of people and YSRC members came together to welcome the CM at airport.

Women waited for more than two hours to show their gratitude to the CM, who was expected to arrive at Visakhapatnam at 3 pm but ended up reaching 55 minutes later.

Special attention was paid on streamlining the traffic by the police in various localities. Despite the huge crowd that turned up in large numbers, there were no traffic bottlenecks witnessed in the city as the police took enough care not to cause inconvenience to the general public.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P V G D Prasad Reddy, Registrar V Krishna Mohan, among others also participated in the human chain formation.