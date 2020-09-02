Kadapa: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his family members YS. Vijayamma, YS. Bharathi and others have paid rich tributes to the late chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy at YSR Memorial on the occasion of his 11th death anniversary on Wednesday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who stayed in a guesthouse at Idupulapaya estate, reached the YSR Ghat exactly by 8:55 Am on Wednesday participated in the event and offered prayers to the departed leader. He spent more than 40 minutes at the tomb of his father later let the venue by 9:45 Am. On the way he accepted representations from the public for a while.

In view of the rampant spread of Coronavirus, the administration has allowed very VIPś as per the standard operation procedure. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has participated in the prayers by wearing a mask sitting nearer his father's tomb.

Meanwhile late Dr YS. Rajasekhar Reddy 11th death anniversary was observed in a grand manner across the district on Wednesday. MLAs, MPs, party functionaries have paid floral tributes to the YS. Rajasekhar Reddy by garlanding his portrait at YSR Congress party offices at their respective constituencies in the district. On this occasion the leaders, party activists have recalled their association with YSR paid rich tributes to him.