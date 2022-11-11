CM YS Jagan commissions ITC spices unit

Vankayalapadu (Palnadu dist): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said farmers would immensely benefit from the Global Spices Processing Unit established by the ITC here in record time.

Unveiling the plaque of the Rs 200-crore plant here on Friday, the Chief Minster called it a wonderful moment and it would become the largest spices processing unit in Asia when its second phase is completed in the next 15 months.

The plant, with a capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes, will provide the facilities of cleaning, grading, grinding, steam sterilisation, destemming and packing of 15 varieties of spices, including chillies. He said the plant will provide employment to 1,500 persons directly and indirectly and benefit over 14,000 farmers.

Stating that AP stands first in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in the country for the last three years, Jagan said the commissioning of the spices processing unit in just 24 months reflects the commitment of the YSRCP government for the industrial growth in the state.

Assuring full support to the ITC, the CM assured company Chairman Sanjeev Puri that his government is just a phone call away in swiftly attending to its problems. The Chief Minister explained government's decision to establish 10,668 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) across the state that has brought revolutionary changes in the agriculture sector.

Pointing out that the government wanted to establish food processing units in all 26 districts with an estimated cost of Rs 3,450 crore, he said foundation stones will be laid for the construction of 10 such units in the next two months with a cost of Rs 1250 crore in the first phase. When all 26 units are completed, it would be a boon to the farming community besides providing employment to 33,000 persons.

The Chief Minister spoke in Telugu to convey the importance of the plant.

Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajani said the Chief Minister has been striving to make the state a top destination in the entire country for the industrialists. While the government is according highest priority to industrialisation, TDP president Chandrababu Naidu has been consistently creating hurdles with the support of his friendly media.

In his welcome speech, ITC Chairman Sanjeev Puri said he feels proud to partner with the state government in its efforts to empower women and farming community. He assured continuous support to the state government in its efforts to bring socio-economic transformation in the state.