CM YS Jagan couple pays courtesy call on Gove nor-designate

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Y S Bharathi with Governor-designate Justice (retired) S Abdul Nazeer and First Lady-Designate Sameera Nazeer at Raj Bhavan on Thursday
Highlights

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, accompanied by his wife Y S Bharati, paid a courtesy call on Governor-designate Justice (Retd) S Abdul Nazeer and First Lady-designate Sameera Nazeer at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

On their arrival, the Chief Minister and his wife were welcomed by Anil Kumar Singhal, principal secretary to Governor and other officers of Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Y S Bharathi presented bouquets and memento to Governor-designate Abdul Nazeer and First Lady-designate Sameera Nazeer. The Governor-designate in turn presented a memento and shawl to the Chief Minister.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Chief Minister personally welcomed the former Supreme Court Judge and his family members on arrival from New Delhi at the Gannavaram airport.

The state government held a ceremonial reception in honour of Nazeer at the airport, where Reddy introduced the dignitaries to the Governor-designate.

