New Delhi: CM YS Jagan meets Amit Shah

New Delhi: AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Wednesday and urged him to expedite several issues which remained unresolved even nine years after the unscientific bifurcation pushing the residual Andhra Pradesh backwards in terms of development and revenue. The Chief Minister appealed to the Home Minister to release Rs.10,000crore immediately on ad-hoc basis to expedite the project construction besides another Rs. 2020 crore to fill the scourge pits formed at the main Dam site due to the washing away of diaphragm wall in the flash floods.

He also sought reimbursement of the arrears of Rs. 2600.74crore incurred by the State Government on Polavaram Project and accept the Technical Advisory Committee's revised estimates of Rs. 55,548crore and treat the drinking water supply component as its part. The Chief Minister told him that the State has incurred a financial burden of Rs.5,527crore on supplying ration to 56 lakh families under the PMGKAY due to irrational selection of beneficiaries under National Food Security Act. To compensate this, unused ration stocks should be allotted to AP as recommended by NITI Aayog.He urged the Home Minister to release the pending amount of Rs. 36,625crore under Resource Gap Funding for the fiscal 2014-15 and enhance the credit limit of Rs. 17,923crore which was reduced from Rs. 42,472crore post-Covid-19 pandemic.



