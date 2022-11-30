  • Menu
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attends Ali's daughter reception

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the wedding reception of actor Mohammed Ali in Guntur city on Tuesday

Guntur: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the wedding reception of advisor to government (Electronic Media) and film actor Mohammad Ali's daughter at the Sri Convention Centre here on Tuesday evening. The Chief Minister flew in a helicopter from Tadepalli to Guntur. Ali along with his wife welcomed the Chief Minister at the venue. He blessed the couple Fathima Ramezan and Sheik Shahayaj. Several ministers and public representatives were also present.

