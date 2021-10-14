CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy committed to women uplift: Minister Audimulapu Suresh

Yerragondapalem: Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh on Wednesday said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced programmes for welfare of women as he is keen to their empowerment.

He participated as the chief guest at an event organised for distribution of YSR Aasara second tranche cheque to beneficiaries in Yerragondapalem on Wednesday.

Speaking at the programme, Suresh said that Jagan Mohan Reddy keeps his words irrespective of the troubles he is facing. He said that during the padayatra as the Opposition leader, Jagan Mohan Reddy observed the plight of women and people from various sections and that is how the schemes, Navaratnalu are designed. The Minister said that for the empowerment of women, the Chief Minister restarted the zero-interest loan scheme to the DWCRA women and implementing many programmes to fulfil the promise of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy to make each woman a 'Lakshadhikari'.

Joint Collector K Krishnaveni, DRDA PD Baburao and other officials and public representatives also participated in the programme.