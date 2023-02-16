CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquires about health of elderly woman

Pulivendula(YSR district): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday called one elderly woman standing in the crowd and asked her to come on to the stage. Later he enquired her family welfare and posed for photograph with her.

This incident took place at SCSR marriage function hall in Pulivendula town, where the Chief Minister attended the marriage reception of local YSRCP leader Mooli Balarama Reddy's son marriage on Wednesday.

When the CM was blessing the couple, an 80-year-old woman in the crowd A Venkatappamma called him with the name loudly.

To her surprise, the Chief Minister immediately responded by turning towards her and ordered his security men, who were preventing her entry, to bring her near to him. Later he enquired about her family welfare and posed for photograph with her. Later he blessed the couple Aswani Reddy and Ramatehshwara Reddy.