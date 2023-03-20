CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extends financial help to 3 kids facing health issues

Tiruvuru (NTR district): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy moved by the plight of the families of sick and needy, extended financial assistance to them on the spot. He instructed District Collector S Dilli Rao to take steps and provide help.

During his visit here on Sunday to disburse Jagananna Vidya Deevena, M Srinu and Venkataravamma of Kommireddi Palli village urged the Chief Minister to provide necessary financial support for their 13-year-old son M Ranjit suffering from blood cancer.

Considering their plea, the Chief Minister has assured of providing all necessary medical support for Ranjit. Following the Chief Minister's directions, the Collector has sanctioned Rs 1 lakh for medical treatment.

In another casei, G Suresh and Gayatri, villagers of Sher Mohammadpeta in Jaggayyapeta mandal, sought support for the treatment of their daughters Veda Sri Durga (12) and Lasya Priya (8) suffering from congenital myasthenic syndrome.

They informed the Chief Minister that around Rs 30,000-40,000 was being spent in a month for their treatment and sought financial support for better treatment. Following the Chief Minister's directions, the Collector has sanctioned Rs 1 lakh for medical treatment for the two children.

Members of the two families expressed their happiness with the Chief Minister's quick response.