CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flags off vehicles for delivery of ration at doorstep

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off mobile public distribution system dispensing units in Vijayawada on Thursday. He flagged off 2,500 mobile dispensing units meant for the delivery of PDS at the doorstep in Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts. Rice and essential commodities will be distributed to the ration cardholders through these vehicles.

The Chief Minister during his padayatra saw that elderly and differently abled people were kept waiting in long queues to get ration which was of poor quality.

He promised to come with the door delivery programme to supply quality rice and other essential commodities. The move is not only to ensure that there were no slippages and adulteration of the commodities being supplied by the government, but also to provide relief to the ration cardholders from long queues at the fair price shops.

The state government launched 9,260 mobile dispensing units in the state. These vehicles were allotted to unemployed youth by spending Rs 539 crore.

The mobile vehicles were purchased at a cost of Rs 539 crore and these vehicles were provided by the government at 60% subsidy to eligible beneficiaries through various corporations under the Employment Guarantee Scheme for unemployed youth.

The value of each vehicle is Rs 5,81,000, of which Rs 3,48,600 was provided as subsidy from various Corporations and Civil Supplies Corporation.