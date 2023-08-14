CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gives nod for reconstruction of Pincha Project

Kadapa (YSR district): At last, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given green signal for the reconstruction of Pincha Project Dam located in Annamayya district very soon.



According to Rajampet MLA Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy, the government has sanctioned Rs 80 crore for the reconstruction of Pincha as it was proposed to complete the Spill Way works within one month of executing the works.

In a press note released here on Sunday, the MLA informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to visit Pincha Project in September. He said that in view of bitter experience of which ‘Pincha’ washed away in water due to flash floods, the government has decided to reconstruct it with a lifespan of 100 years.

It may be recalled that during the inspection of Annamayya dam on December 2, 2021 after it got washed away in water due to flash floods, CM Jagan assured the flood victims that the government is keen of reconstructing both Pincha and Annamayya dams in such a way that they could withstand any kind of situation in future.

Pincha Dam is located at Pincha village of T Sundupalli mandal, which comes under Rajampet constituency of Annamayya district. It got washed away in flash floods in 2021.

The project was constructed in 1960 with the aim of providing water for agriculture operations and drinking water to the people of Annamayya district.