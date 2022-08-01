CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy keen on modernising police force: Minister Taneti Vanitha

Anantapur: Home Minister Taneti Vanitha along with DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy formally inaugurated the Regional Forensic Science laboratory (RFSL) at the Police Training College (PTC) premises here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister said that the RFSL helps in speedy investigation of cases. She said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was fully supporting the police department in bringing reforms and modernising the police force. The zero FIR concept has been introduced to bring instant justice to people. The Home Minister praised the police force for their committed and yeomen services to the people. She lauded the sacrifices made by the police in discharge of their duties. The concept of friendly policing has been introduced at all police stations and reception centres have been opened to make people who come to the police station, at home. In spite of Disha Act not under enforcement, all the features of the law are under implementation and the spirit of the law is being enforced by the police stations, she said.

DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy said that for speedy investigation and justice delivery, the RFSL will turn out to be a boon. The forensic laboratories in the State have a capacity to handle 13,000 samples and send reports back to police stations. The labs play a crucial role in crime investigation. About 12 scientific officers will be working in the lab at the PTC. One more lab will be opened in Rajamahendravaram.

Woman and Child Welfare Minister Ushasri Charan also spoke on the occasion. Government whip K Ramachandra Redfy, ZP chairperson Boya Girijamma and other people's representatives participated. Anantapur range DIG Ravi Prakash and SP Fakirappa were present.