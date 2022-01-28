CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches Nova Air's oxygen plant

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually inaugurated Nova Air's oxygen plant of 220 tonne production capacity at Sri City on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said manufacturing 220 tonne oxygen is important and launching the plant in 14 months is a milestone. He said that the state government has already setup 144 PSA plants in various hospitals and another 32 plants will be established soon. He further said that the infrastructure in regard to oxygen has improved and the state government has 24,000 oxygen beds to cope with shortage during Covid times. He said that there has been a production of 300 tonne oxygen per day already in state and the production of Nova Air's plant would be an addition to it.

Nova Air MD Gajanan Nabar said that oxygen is important not only for Covid patients, but also for industries. He said they have setup their first plant in Andhra Pradesh and completed the constitution with in 14 months as there are good infrastructure facilities He thanked the officials for their support in transportation and providing adequate manpower during the pandemic. "'There are world-class infrastructure facilities in Sri City. We have enormous experience in manufacturing gases and have introduced advanced technology in the state. Availability of industrial gases would be beneficial for industries and help in industrialisation,". he added.

He also said that rigorous safety measures were taken in the plant during the preparations made to store 1,000 tonne oxygen.

The Chief Minister had directed the officials to see that there would be no shortage of medical oxygen in the state and in this regard, the state government has signed an MoU with Nova Air on January 24, 2020. Work on the project started on December 18, 2020 and was completed on November 2021. The plant manufactures medical oxygen, liquid oxygen, liquid nitrogen and liquid argon gases.

Nova Air Technologies Pvt Limited CEO and MD Gajanan Nabar, commerical head Saradh Madhak, Sri City G M (corporate affairs) C H Ravi Krishna were present on the occasion. Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam, Chittoor collector Hari Narayan, Sri City MD Ravi Sanna Reddy and other officials attended the event through video conference from Sri City.