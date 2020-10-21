CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches online sale of Apco, Lepakshi

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched online facility to market Apco handlooms and Lepakshi handicrafts.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister directed the collectors to make village volunteers identify the handloom weavers and artisans who make handicrafts in all the districts so that they can be encouraged by the government to foster their livelihood.

He said the weavers and artisans would be supported by the government by giving them a monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000 each and their works would be popularised through Apco online store and Lepakshi web store and the products would be available on Amazon, Flipkart and other such platforms.

The Chief Minister underlined the need to encourage professional weavers and artisans who were lagging behind due to lack of backing.

He advised the collectors to device a programme by involving the village volunteers to identify the weavers and artisans in their respective districts and it would be launched in a grand scalen by January or February next year.

He said Chenetha Nestham was a step in the right direction for the uplift of weavers in the state.

Otherwise, the weavers would have had to leave their profession and seek solace elsewhere. Until and unless the government supports them, they would be in a quandary. It is very important that the government stands by them and send a message that we are with them, he said.