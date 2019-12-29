CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to meet Amit Shah

Amaravati: AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to meet union Home Minister Amit Shah and others on Sunday. The sources at CMO informed that there is likelihood of meeting between the two leaders on various important issues in the meeting.

In fact, the CM could not get appointment recently despite of going to Delhi, during the Parliament winter session. But now, the CM is contemplating to meet him with pre appointment. Along with Jagan, the YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy and other officials from state government will meet the dignitaries in the national capital