CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pats Rasheed

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy presenting a cheque for Rs 10 lakh to cricketer Shaik Rasheed at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday
Tadepalli (Guntur): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Indian Cricket Team Under-19 Vice-Captain Shaik Rasheed, who met him at the camp office here on Wednesday. The CM announced Rs 10 lakh cash incentive and house site in Guntur and promised Sub-Inspector job to Rasheed and handed over a cheque for Rs 10 lakh, which was announced by Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), to Rasheed.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to give Sub-Inspector of Police job to Shaik Rasheed after his graduation.

Shaik Rasheed was born in Pathamallayapalem village of Prathipadu mandal in Guntur district. The 17-year-old has played crucial role in Indian Under-19 cricket team winning Asia Cup and Under-19 World Cup for fifth time.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao, Rasheed's father Baalisha, Andhra Cricket Association members and SAAP officials were present on the occasion.

