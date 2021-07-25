CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should break silence on 'supari': TDP

Mangalagiri: TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Sunday expressed concern that the ongoing CBI investigation into the ghastly murder of former MP and Minister YS Vivekananda Reddy slowed down completely after the recording of the statement of main witness before a magistrate court legally under Section 164 of the CrPC three days ago.

He demanded an explanation why Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the DGP were maintaining silence instead of jumping into action in order to nab the assassins involved in the murder of his uncle Viveka.

The 164 statement clearly said that 'two dignitaries' conspired and gave Rs 8 crore 'supari' to the assassins. The CBI could bring the probe at least to this stage after two years while the Jagan Reddy regime and the AP police miserably failed in every aspect.

Addressing a press conference here, Varla Ramaiah asked whether the Chief Minister was really interested in knowing or nabbing the killers of his uncle. By now, the Chief Minister should have asked the CBI to catch the culprits as early as possible. Even the DGP, Intelligence Additional DG and the DIG concerned should have been ordered to find out the assassins and murder conspirators based on the prime witness statement.

Ramaiah expressed doubts over the future of the CBI investigation since the investigating officer was changed at a very crucial time. After the important 164 statement was taken, the CBI should have swiftly made some arrests and also should have caught some suspects by now. But the investigation almost turned inactive in the past three days. Moreover, the probe was downgraded by replacing DIG Sudha Singh with SP Ram Kumar.

The TDP leader said that the prime witness, Rangayya, was not given the protection that would usually be expected when the police obtain a 164 statement.

He was just left on the road and the poor old watchman was seen walking alone in the night. The change of investigating officer, the slowdown in investigation and the treatment of the prime witness also raised doubts on the future course of investigation. CBI Director Jaiswal is known for his integrity but he should explain on the case in view of the concerns being expressed over political interference.

Ramaiah criticised Chief Minister Jagan Reddy and his media Sakshi for acting very whimsically and suspiciously since the day of Viveka's murder. At first, they tried to project it as a normal death on account of blood vomiting and a fatal fall in the bathroom at his Pulivendula house. Later, Jagan demanded a CBI investigation and even filed an affidavit in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh for this.

Ramaiah demanded CM Jagan Reddy to explain why he withdrew his petition for CBI probe in the High Court and also to clarify why the YCP regime turned panicky and began shivering since the moment CBI DIG Sudha Singh got the Section 164 statement recorded in front of the Jammalamadugu magistrate.