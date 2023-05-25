CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to distribute house sites tomorrow

Vijayawada: The NTR district administration has finalised the names of the beneficiaries who will get the house site pattas in the capital region of Amaravati. The state government has decided to allocate house sites to the poor under the Nava Ratnalu Pedalandariki Illu scheme. A total of 27,532 beneficiaries of NTR district and 23,860 beneficiaries of Guntur district will get the house site pattas in the R5 zone. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddywill hand over the pattas to the beneficiaries on May 26 at Venkatapalem village of Thullur mandal.

A total of 11 layouts were developed in 583.93 acres for the beneficiaries of NTR district. For Guntur district, the officials have allocated 550 acres of land and layouts have been developed. The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) is monitoring the layout development works. Jungle clearance has been completed and marking works are nearly completed. Beneficiaries of Vijayawada East, Central and West Assembly constituencies have chosen for the distribution of house site pattas. NTR district beneficiaries will get plots in Borupalem, Pitchukalapalem and Anantavaram villages. The beneficiaries of Guntur district will get the plots in Nekkalu village. APCRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav said 25 layouts are being developed for the distribution of house site plots to 51,392 beneficiaries of NTR and Guntur districts.

Guntur district administration is making arrangements for the distribution of pattas in Amaravati on May 26. The NTR district administration will arrange buses for the convenience of beneficiaries to travel to Venkatapalem village of Thullur mandal. After court cases and legal hurdles, the State government finally got the nod for the distribution of the pattas for the poor in the capital region of Amaravati. The dream of owning of house site in the capital region will be fulfilled for over 50,000 beneficiaries very soon. Land levelling works are completed and other arrangements are underway for the public meeting and distribution of house site pattas at Venkata palem village.