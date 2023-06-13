CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to distribute TIDCO houses on June 16

Machilipatnam: After several postponements of the distribution of Gudivada TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries, the officials informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would hand over the house keys to the beneficiaries on June 16 in person.

The AP Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (APTIDCO) houses which were constructed at Mallayapalem of Gudivada mandal for Gudivada urban residents will be handed over to the beneficiaries.

It may be noted here that the distribution programme of these houses kept getting postponed from 2020 for various reasons. However, these houses will be made available to the beneficiaries from coming Friday onwards. Gudivada TIDCO housing layout is the largest in the State where 8,912 houses are constructed at a single place. Over 30,000 persons can be domiciled here. The houses were constructed in the extent of 77.46 acres of which 32.04 acres were awarded in 2008 and 45.42 acres awarded in 2009. Likewise, the outlay of total project is Rs 720.28 crore, of which the Central government’s share is Rs 133.36 crore, the State government’s share is 289.94 crore and the beneficiary share (Upfront Contribution and Bank loan) is Rs 299.66 crore.

As many as 8,912 housing units were constructed in this layout. While 3,296 units were constructed under phase I, another 5,616 units were completed under phase II. Of all these houses, 6,336 houses were built (each house) in an extent of 430 sq ft, 1,584 houses were constructed in 300 sq ft and 992 houses were constructed in 365 sq ft.

On the other hand., 5.9 kms CC and 0.5 km approach roads were also constructed in this layout by spending Rs 12.21 crore. Besides, 33 culverts, storm water drainage length of 10 km and GLSR and Pump room capacity of 2,50,000 litres were also constructed here. In addition, 10 kms of external electrification works were also undertaken for the convenience of the householders.