CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate 3rd unit of Genco thermal plant in Muthukur

Nellore: Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally dedicate the third unit of Genco thermal plant in Muthukur mandal to the nation on October 27.

The Minister observed the arrangements at the plant along with officials on Tuesday and said the Chief Minister would also hand over the non-fishermen package to the villagers of the affected villages on the occasion.

The Minister observed the venue where a public meeting would be held, parking places, helipad, pylon, and the third unit of the plant going to be launched. He addressed the media and said villagers of Muthukuru mandal who possessed white ration cards by April 2019 would get the non-fishermen package and the beneficiary list has also been prepared.

He said some people received a package of Rs 14,000 before 2019 and they would be handed over the remaining amount as part of the package. He appealed to the people to approach the officials if they haven't received the amount. He said they were planning to see that foundation stones for different projects are laid and other projects inaugurated in the district by the Chief Minister.

The Minister said Jagan Mohan Reddy was visiting Sarvepalli constituency for the second time and they would extend a rousing welcome to him. They are also taking measures for setting up a fishing harbour in the constituency and the Chief Minister would lay thefoundation for it, he said. NUDA vice-chairman T Bapi Reddy, RDO A Malola and others were present.