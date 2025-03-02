Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Visits SLBC Tunnel Accident Site, Calls for United Effort in Rescue Operations

Nagar Kurnool: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy visited the accident site at the Sri Sailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel near Domalapenta in Nagar Kurnool district, where an unexpected mishap occurred during ongoing construction work. The CM, accompanied by ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao, personally inspected the location and reviewed the rescue operations that have been underway for the past nine days.

Addressing the media after the review, Revanth Reddy expressed his concern over the incident, stating that the Congress government had resumed work on the prestigious SLBC project immediately after coming to power. "For ten years, SLBC tunnel works were neglected due to lack of funds and interruptions in power supply. We restarted the stalled work, cleared pending bills, held discussions with technical experts, and even procured spare parts from the United States to ensure smooth progress," he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to resolving the water crisis in Nalgonda district, stating that the government was working with dedication when the unexpected tunnel accident took place. He urged political parties to set aside differences and focus on supporting the affected families and the rescue teams. "In times of disaster, we must unite, whether in government or opposition, to ensure relief and recovery," he emphasised.

Revanth Reddy also highlighted that 11 teams, including experts from the Indian Army and tunnel specialists, were actively involved in the rescue operation. "I sincerely appreciate the efforts of every individual participating in the operation. However, we still have no clear assessment of the condition of the eight trapped workers. Authorities estimate it may take another two to three days to resolve the crisis," he added.

The rescue efforts have faced significant challenges, particularly due to the failure of the conveyor belt, which has made it difficult to remove debris from inside the tunnel. "If the conveyor belt is repaired by tomorrow, the process of clearing the mud will become much easier," he explained.

The CM also instructed officials to explore the use of robotic technology to aid in the rescue mission if necessary. "This is one of the largest tunnels in the world. We remain determined to complete the project while ensuring the safety of those involved. The state government is committed to overcoming this challenge with resilience and dedication," he assured.

The SLBC tunnel project, designed to address the long-standing water issues in Telangana, has now turned into a site of intensive rescue efforts as officials race against time to bring the trapped workers to safety.