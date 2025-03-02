Dabba Cartel Review: A Missed Opportunity in Crime Dramedy

Netflix’s Dabba Cartel arrives with an intriguing premise with women running an underground drug business under the guise of a tiffin service. With the legendary Shabana Azmi leading the cast, the show promises a mix of crime, drama, and dark humour. However, despite this potential, Dabba Cartel struggles to hold attention, offering a flat and uninspired narrative that never quite delivers the thrill it aims for.

Story

Sheila (Shabana Azmi), a retired criminal, stumbles upon her daughter-in-law Raji’s (Shalini Pandey) side business and decides to turn it into something bigger. Raji, along with housemaid Mala (Nimisha Sajayan) and real estate agent Shahida (Anjali Anand), gets entangled in a dangerous web of drug dealing and deception. As their business grows, so do the risks, forcing them to navigate power struggles, law enforcement threats, and personal betrayals. Alongside this, the series weaves in the troubled marriages of Raji and Varuna (Jyotika), adding a layer of domestic conflict. While the setup holds promise, the execution is uninspired, with predictable twists and an overstretched narrative that fails to build tension effectively.

Performances

Shabana Azmi is the undeniable highlight of Dabba Cartel. She brings authority and charm to her role, making Sheila a formidable presence. However, even her brilliance cannot salvage a script that lacks depth. Nimisha Sajayan injects some energy into the series with her sharp and witty performance, but the rest of the cast struggles with underwritten roles. Jyotika is competent but underutilised, while Shalini Pandey fails to leave a strong impression.

Technicalities

One of the few saving graces of Dabba Cartel is its music and background score. The soundtrack effectively complements the show’s themes, enhancing moments of tension and drama. The background music keeps the energy alive, even when the script falters. Visually, the series captures the chaotic yet routine world of middle-class Mumbai, and while the cinematography is decent, the direction by Hitesh Bhatia lacks flair.

Analysis

At its core, Dabba Cartel wants to be a sharp and entertaining crime series, but it struggles to find its footing. The writing is the biggest letdown; characters remain one-dimensional, and the dialogue lacks the sharpness needed for a gripping crime drama. It plays by familiar genre rules, yet lacks the intensity or unpredictability that could have made it stand out. The humour feels forced, the emotional beats don’t land, and the show meanders without delivering the high-stakes drama one expects. While the idea of women taking charge in a crime world is refreshing, the show does little to explore their motivations in a meaningful way.

Despite a strong cast, engaging music, and an interesting concept, Dabba Cartel ultimately falls flat. It lacks the gripping storytelling, character depth, and originality needed to make it an engaging watch. With a tighter script and better pacing, it could have been a compelling crime drama. Instead, it’s a forgettable series that fails to leave a lasting impact.